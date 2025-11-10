Police arrest man for abducting 6-year-old

new delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a six-year-old boy over a personal grudge. The incident was reported through a PCR call received at Subhash Place Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Samem, also known as Bithra (23), son of Jinul, and a resident of Shakurbasti, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi. According to police officials, the accused allegedly kidnapped and assaulted the child due to a personal dispute.

A PCR call was received at around 3:18 am on November 4, reporting the kidnapping of a six-year-old boy.

The complainant informed that her son had gone to a nearby shop around 7 pm on November 3 and had not returned home since. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a detailed investigation was launched.

Given the sensitivity of the case, a special team was formed under the supervision of Inspector Tejpal Singh (SHO, Subhash Place) and Srishti Bhatt, IPS (ACP, Subhash Place). The team comprised ASI Manoj Kumar, Head Constable Vikas Khan, Constable Shyamveer, and Constable Mohit. They launched a swift search operation, reviewing CCTV footage from nearby shops and localities, and circulating the missing child’s photographs across the area and neighbouring police stations.

During the intensive search, the police discovered the boy lying injured in bushes near the railway lines and immediately rushed him to hospital for treatment. With the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence, the team later traced and apprehended the accused, Samem,

from Shakurbasti.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to kidnapping and assaulting the child due to a personal grudge. Considering the seriousness of the offence, Section 140(2) of the BNS was subsequently added to the case.

Police officials said further investigation is under way to ascertain the full motive and whether others were involved. They added that the prompt response and coordinated efforts of the Subhash Place police team were instrumental in rescuing the child safely and arresting the perpetrator within hours.