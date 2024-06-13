Police arrest four toy gun-wielding thieves

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested four robbers for the robbery in the courier office by threatening the employees with toy guns.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Bindapur Police Station.

The accused were identified as Sachin Kumar (44), a resident of Mohan Garden, New Delhi, Sachin (22), a resident of West Sagarpur, Delhi, Kausal Kumar (29), a resident of Mohan Garden, Delhi, and Durgesh Kumar (27), a resident of Mohan Garden, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, at a courier office on Bal Udhyan Road, Uttam Nagar.

The robbery, carried at gunpoint by two masked individuals was promprly responded to by the authorities.

They met the complainant, Durgesh Kumar, a cashier at Shadow Fox Courier Company, who reported the theft of Rs 6,93,000 from the office locker.

The investigation under IPC sections 392/34 implicated Durgesh. The team analysed CCTV footage and obtained intel, leading to Sachin Kumar’s arrest in Mohan Garden with Rs. 4,93,638 hidden in his bed.

During interrogation, Sachin admitted collusion with Kaushal and Durgesh, who also worked at Shadow Fox Courier. Kaushal proposed robbing the locker due to cash shortages.

Further probe led to Sachin’s associate’s arrest from Kiran Garden, Uttam Nagar, along with a toy gun and motorcycle. Subsequently, Kaushal and Durgesh were apprehended, another toy gun recovered.

The case, under sections 392/411/34 IPC, was resolved, recovering cash, weapons, motorcycle and attire.