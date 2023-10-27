Police arrest cyberstalker for harassing minor girl with fake profile on ‘Instagram’

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Cyber Crime Unit nabbed a cyberstalker who had been relentlessly harassing a minor girl through social media.



The accused, identified as Furkan (25), allegedly created a fake profile of a 15-year-old girl on ‘Instagram’, posting her photos alongside explicit content and vulgar audio clips. The disturbing case came to light on May 29, 2023, when a concerned mother reported the incident to the police, the officials informed on Thursday.

The cyberstalking case was registered under Section 67/67B of the IT Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. Furkan, a resident of Kabir Nagar, Maujpur, Delhi, was taken into custody, and a mobile phone used in the commission of the crime was recovered from his possession. Dr Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Northeast stated that the motive behind Furkan’s actions,

as disclosed during his interrogation, was a one-sided love he had with the elder sister of the victim.

When the sister rejected his marriage proposal, citing his existing marital status with two children, Furkan’s emotions turned to vengeance. He embarked on a sinister mission to defame her family and destroy their reputation.

Later, Furkan gained access to the minor’s Instagram account through his frequent visits to the family’s residence, as they were tenants of his sister. This access allowed him to carry out his plan of revenge.

He created a fake Instagram profile and uploaded the victim’s photographs, accompanied by obscene material and vulgar audio clips.