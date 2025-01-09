Police arrest ATM fraudster in Saket

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested Safruddin (42) from Haryana for his involvement in an ATM fraud using a unique method. The gang targets victims at ATM kiosks by observing PIN entries, swapping cards, and withdrawing money.

The incident occurred when Mohan Kumar Paswan’s card was swapped at an ATM in Saket. Police intercepted the gang’s getaway vehicle, apprehending Safruddin, while his accomplices escaped. Items recovered include a car, swipe machines, ATM cards, a mobile phone, and cheque books. A case was registered, and investigations are ongoing. Police advised precautions like covering keypads.