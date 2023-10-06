Police arrest all 3 suspects in Karawal Nagar murder

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested all three suspects involved in the brutal murder near Ramlila Ground, Karawal Nagar on Thursday.



The police received a PCR call about the murder incident at Karawal Nagar Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Deepak (25), son of Nagender and the accused Kishan alias Patwa (20), son of Santosh Kumar, both residents of Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar.

The other two accused were identified as Deepanshu alias Ganja (19) son of Ramesh Kumar, resident of Mahalaxmi Enclave, Karawal Nagar, and Deepak Kumar (22), son of Mukesh Kumar, resident of Prem Vihar, Karawal Nagar.

According to the police, the gruesome incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, when Deepak was riding his motorcycle.

Three assailants, also on a motorcycle, intercepted him. Security camera footage captured the horrifying events as the attackers repeatedly stabbed Deepak before using a heavy stone slab to crush his head.

Despite being rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Deepak was declared dead on arrival. During the investigation, it was revealed that the motive behind the murder appears to be an unresolved feud.

Two weeks prior to the incident, Deepak had a physical altercation with one of the suspects, Kishan, over a minor dispute.

Kishan had harboured a grudge since then and, along with accomplices Deepanshu and Deepak, plotted his revenge. Kishan and Deepanshu were previously involved in two robbery cases in Karawal Nagar and recently secured bail.

The swift apprehension of all three accused was facilitated by CCTV footage, which provided crucial evidence for the investigation.

The police are continuing their inquiries into the case to uncover any additional details and ensure a comprehensive investigation.