Police arrest 3 for theft of ‘supari’ worth Rs 4.5 lakh

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested three accused for the robbery of 20 bags containing ‘supari’ worth Rs 4.5 lakh.



The police received the information about the robbery through a complaint registered at Samaypur Badli Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Akash and Ashish alias Ashu, both residents of Jhijara Garhi Road, Subhash Colony, Gannaur, Sonepat, Haryana, with Vicky, resident of Jeevan Park, Siraspur, Delhi.

The incident unfolded on Thursday, near the CNG Pump on Lower GTK Road, Delhi, when four robbers brazenly targeted and robbed 15-20 bags of ‘supari’.

Promptly responding to the severity of the crime, various teams of the Delhi Police from the Outer North District were mobilized to crack the case.

The team of Delhi Police diligently worked to apprehend the culprits. Employing strategic methods, the team meticulously followed the criminals’ route, scrutinized CCTV footage, and identified a Bolero Pickup used in the commission of the crime.

The breakthrough came when local sources revealed that the Bolero Pickup was associated with one Akash, residing in Narela.

Acting on this information, a raid was conducted in Narela, resulting in the arrest of Akash and Vicky.

During the subsequent investigation, another accomplice, Ashish alias Ashu, was apprehended, and a Toyota Corolla Altis used for scouting potential targets was recovered from his possession.

It was revealed that the apprehended individuals were part of a criminal gang, and further investigations are underway to determine their involvement in other criminal activities.

A significant recovery of 20 bags of the stolen ‘supari’ was made based on the information provided by the arrested individuals.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fourth suspect associated with the crime.

The police officials demonstrated commendable teamwork, utilizing modern investigative techniques, including CCTV analysis and local intelligence, to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.

The recovered supari bags, valued at Rs 4.5 lakh, are now a key piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation.