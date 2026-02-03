Police arrest 2 for harassing woman on road in Noida

Noida: Noida police have arrested two men for allegedly harassing a family, including women occupants, by making obscene gestures from a moving car. The incident, which raised concerns over women’s safety, was captured in a 17-second video recorded by the family and quickly went viral on social media.



According to police, the incident occurred late at night on the main road under the Sector 24 police station area, when the woman was travelling with her family. Near a traffic signal, a red SUV carrying two men allegedly began following their vehicle. The accused reportedly lowered the window, blew flying kisses and made lewd gestures, continuing the behaviour for some distance despite the family’s attempts to evade them.

The family raised an alarm and later lodged a complaint. The victim also shared the video online, tagging police officials, prompting swift action. Police traced and arrested Amit Kumar and Abhishek Kumar, IT engineers in their 30s, seizing the SUV. A case was registered for obscene acts and harassment.