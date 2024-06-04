Police apprehends two for attempted murder of cleaner

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested two individuals for their involvement in the attempted murder of a man working as a cleaner at an event.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Sagarpur Police Station.

The victim was identified as Sobhit Chaudhary son of Dinesh Chaudhary resident of Dayal Park, West Sagapur, Delhi, and the accused were identified as Vimal Mishra (19) and Mukul alias Punit (24), both residents of West Sagarpur, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident occurred on May 29, when a stabbing was reported at Sagarpur Police Station.

The victim, Sobhit Chaudhary, was initially admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital before being referred to AIIMS Trauma Center for advanced treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that the suspects, Punit and Vimal, engaged in a heated argument with Sobhit, which culminated in Punit stabbing Sobhit with a kitchen knife.

The two suspects fled the scene immediately after the attack. Consequently, an FIR was registered on May 30, under sections 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code, and a detailed investigation commenced.

Recognising the seriousness of the crime, a specialized team of the Delhi Police was formed under the supervision of ACP Anil Sharma.

The team worked tirelessly to track the movements of the accused.

Their persistent efforts bore fruit on May 30, when they intercepted Vimal and Punit near Ganda Nala, Gandhi Market, Sagarpur, and apprehended them.

During interrogation, it emerged that the accused, who worked as a waiter, had ongoing disputes with the victim, who worked as a cleaner at events.

The altercation on the day of the incident escalated into a premeditated attack by Punit, who slashed Sobhit with a knife.

The police recovered the blood-stained knife and the clothes worn by the suspects during the attack from Kailashpuri parking near Peer Baba Majar.

Both suspects have been presented in court and remanded to judicial custody.

The accused Punit has a prior criminal record, with an involvement in a theft case registered at the Mohan Garden Police Station.