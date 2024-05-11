Police apprehends four suspects in connection with minor’s stabbing

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has apprehended four individuals including two juveniles for fatally stabbing a minor boy over old enmity.



A PCR call at the Aman Vihar Police Station alerted the authorities.

The arrested accused were identified as Ganesh alias Alex (19), and Puspandar alias Gaurav (19), both were residents of Sultanpuri, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident, involving the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Kailash Vihar, occurred late on Wednesday, prompting an immediate and intensive investigation by local authorities.

The two main suspects, Ganesh and Gaurav, were taken into custody following a detailed analysis of over 300 CCTV footage and information gathered through technical surveillance and human intelligence.

Their arrests, along with the detention of two juvenile accomplices, have brought a quick closure to the case, which law enforcement described as having stemmed from a longstanding enmity and a desire for revenge against the victim.

The victim was declared dead upon arrival at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital shortly after the incident.