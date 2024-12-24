Police and Edu dept train teachers on bomb threats

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police and the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch and the Delhi Education Department organised a training programme for teachers on Monday.

The initiative, an extension of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi’s Samvaad programme, aims to educate teachers on bomb threat management, cyber hygiene (CyGene) and substance abuse prevention.

The event, held under the leadership of Director of Education Veditha Reddy, saw the participation of 247 teachers from government and private schools across Delhi’s Trans Yamuna area.

Distinguished speakers included Sanjay Sain, DCP Crime Branch Prashant Gautam, DCP Shahdara and Anil Sharma, ACP Narcotics Crime Branch. The training emphasised critical safety measures to enhance school security and student well-being.

Teachers were trained in Bomb Threat Response, including evacuation procedures and communication protocols to ensure swift and effective action during emergencies.

In the area of Substance Abuse Prevention, educators learned to identify warning signs of drug abuse and offer necessary support to affected students.

Additionally, the program focused on Cyber Hygiene (CyGene), equipping teachers with strategies to safeguard student data, address cyberbullying, and promote a safe digital environment.

These comprehensive modules aimed to empower teachers with the knowledge and skills to create secure and supportive learning spaces.

A detailed presentation by Retired ACP Sh. Prabhat Sinha, an expert in cybercrime, highlighted rising cyber threats and practical prevention strategies.

His session, enriched with real-life case studies, emphasized the challenges teenagers face online and equipped teachers with tools to address these effectively.

Inspector Manish Kumar Verma, SHO Cyber Shahdara, delivered a lecture on identifying hoaxes and scams to protect student safety, highlighting the importance of digital vigilance. DCP Shahdara, Prashant Gautam, stressed the need for teachers to be equipped with knowledge on cyber hygiene and drug abuse to safeguard students. DCP Crime, Sanjay Sain, emphasised the crucial role teachers play in

shaping society.

The event was attended by senior officials, including Sudhakar, Deputy Director of Education, East Delhi. Teachers praised the initiative and committed to enhancing classroom safety.