Police aim to curb reckless driving, enhance road safety

New Delhi: In a bid to tackle the alarming rate of road accidents, Delhi Traffic Police has ramped up its efforts, implementing a series of measures aimed at curbing reckless driving and enhancing overall road safety.



These measures include robust enforcement mechanisms, real-time data analysis, improved driver education and training programs, utilisation of modern technology, and collaborative initiatives with stakeholders to address road engineering issues.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report of 2018, global road traffic deaths remain unacceptably high, with 13.5 lakh fatalities reported annually. Shockingly, more than half of these casualties involve pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, emphasizing the need for a more inclusive approach to road traffic system design.

Despite a declining trend in road accident fatality rates in Delhi since 2013, 2022 saw a reversal, with the fatality rate nearly reaching 7 per cent. Vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, continue to be disproportionately affected, officials said on Tuesday.

In 2022, pedestrians accounted for the highest number of fatalities, with 629 lives lost and 1,777 injuries. However, the percentage of pedestrians injured in road crashes decreased from 35.94 per cent in 2021 to 34.16 per cent in 2022.

The percentage of cyclists injured in road crashes has steadily decreased from 5.05 per cent in 2007 to 2.57 per cent in 2022. While the proportion of cyclists killed and injured decreased in 2021, cyclists still face risks on the road.

Motorcyclists, after pedestrians, are the next most vulnerable group, comprising 37.78 per cent of all fatalities and 43.49 per cent of all injuries in 2022. Fatal crashes involving two-wheeler riders increased in 2022, the data suggests.

The data also underlines that males accounted for a staggering 91 per cent of road crash death victims and 86 per cent of injuries in 2022. The majority of men and women killed in road crashes were in the age group of 40 years and above. For injuries, maximum males were in the age group of 19-30 years, while women were above 40 years, the officials said.

Road engineering issues, such as improper road curvature, lack of standard speed calming measures, and inadequate illumination, contribute significantly to these accidents. An increase in average speed directly correlates with higher crash likelihood and severity.

Speed management is crucial, as even a 1 per cent increase in mean speed results in a 4 per cent increase in fatal crash risk.

Correct helmet use can reduce the risk of fatal injuries by 42 per cent, and seat-belt usage can cut the risk of death among drivers and front-seat occupants by 45-50 per cent, officials added.