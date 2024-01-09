Police accused of repression at dharna

New Delhi: The Delhi Police are under scrutiny following allegations of repressive measures taken at the dharna site of Dalit professor Ritu Singh, who was reportedly detained on Tuesday evening.

The incident involved the police allegedly ravaging the protest site, seizing belongings, tearing photographs of Baba Sahab Ambedkar, and purportedly detaining some protestors.

Singh, a former Dalit assistant professor at DU’s Daulat Ram College, faced an arbitrary termination from her position in 2020. Ever since, she has been vocal about addressing caste-based discrimination and alleged harassment by Savita Roy, the college principal.

Reports indicate that despite a charge sheet filed against the principal under the SC/ST Act, no substantial actions have been initiated yet. In a live video, before the detainment, she detailed the actions of the police, alleging that they confiscated her personal items.