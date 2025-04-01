Police: 7-yr-old girl murdered in Swaroop Nagar, father a suspect

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police official discovered a 7-year-old girl was murdered in her home in Outer North Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar on the evening of Sunday.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Swaroop Nagar Police Station.

According to the police reports, the incident came to light when Head Constable Bhoopendra, who was on patrolling duty in the area, noticed a gathering of people in Gali No. 1-1/2, Khadda Colony, around 7:30 pm.

Upon inquiring, he discovered the unconscious girl with blood around her neck. The girl was identified as a resident of Khadda Colony and the daughter of Prem Singh and Muskan.

HC Bhoopendra immediately informed the police station, prompting Sub-Inspector Ravinder and his team to rush to the scene.

Senior officers were also alerted, and after preserving the scene of the crime (SOC), an investigation was initiated.

The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined the area thoroughly, and the girl’s body was sent to BJRM Hospital, Jahangir Puri, for post-mortem.

During the investigation, CCTV footage from the vicinity was reviewed, revealing two suspects leaving the scene around the alleged time of the incident.

Shockingly, one of the suspects identified in the footage was the victim’s father, Prem Singh, along with another individual named Ranjit.

Efforts are currently underway through technical surveillance and physical means to apprehend the suspects.

Authorities are leaving no stone unturned in gathering evidence and tracking down those responsible for the heinous crime.

The deceased’s family profile has also been examined. Her father, Prem Singh, a 32-year-old laborer from Patna, Bihar, and her mother, Muskan (32), who works at a factory in Libaspur, Ghaziabad, have two daughters, aged 7 and 9.

Further investigations are ongoing, and police are exploring all possible angles to bring the culprits

to justice.