Police: 30-yr-old man stabbed to death while resisting robbery bid

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified miscreants while resisting a robbery bid late at night on Saturday in the Farsh Bazar area of Shahdara, the police said on Sunday.



The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Arun aka Rahul, a resident of New Sanjay Amar Colony, Farsh Bazar. He used to do cleaning work in the Gandhi Nagar area, they said.

According to police, Arun had come out of the house for some work after having dinner at around 11:30 pm on Saturday. It is alleged that during this time a youth Karan, a resident of the same locality stopped him and started trying to rob Arun’s mobile.

When he protested, he took out a knife and attacked him. Arun was seriously injured with stab wounds at other places including his chest and thigh.

The accused immediately fled from the spot. However, the injured Arun was taken to Dr. Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case of murder has been registered at Farsh Bazar police station. After the post-mortem on Sunday, the police handed over the dead body to the relatives. Police teams have been constituted to arrest the accused, said a police official.

Police officials said that the robbery angle alleged by the deceased’s family is being investigated. However, in the preliminary investigation, only the robbery angle has surfaced yet. The cause behind the murder would be cleared as the accused is apprehended.

Arun aka Rahul is survived by his father Rajkumar, mother Rajkumari, three brothers Ravi, Sagar, and Suraj, besides wife Archana and a 10-year-old daughter, they added.