Poisoning suspected as Gr Noida couple die

GREATER NOIDA: A couple allegedly died after consuming poison at their home in Greater Noida’s Ecotech-III area, while their three minor children were hospitalised, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light when the couple’s eldest daughter found them unconscious and raised an alarm.

The deceased were identified as Shravan Pal (40) and his wife Neelam (38). Doctors declared them dead on arrival at hospital.

The children, who also showed symptoms of poisoning, were treated and later shifted to a Delhi hospital. Police suspect domestic or family-related issues and said post-mortem examinations are being conducted to ascertain the cause of death.