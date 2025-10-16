POCSO fugitive arrested after year long hunt

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested 24-year-old Niwas Singh, a mobile phone salesman from Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl after kidnapping her in May 2024.

The girl went missing on May 27 and was recovered 15 days later, leading to IPC and POCSO provisions being added to the FIR. Singh evaded arrest for nearly a year before being tracked to Laxmi Nagar through technical surveillance and local intelligence. He has no prior criminal record and remains in custody.