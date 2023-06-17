PO lands in cop net after 3 years

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police nabbed a proclaimed offender who had dodged arrest for three years. He was allegedly involved in Northeast Delhi riots, police said on Friday.

The accused is identified as Mohd. Shahrukh, 28, a resident of Northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar. He was wanted in connection with riots that took place in the Dayalpur area of Northeast Delhi. The case was registered under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special CP Crime said that the accused had been absconding for over three years. The incident dates back to February 25, 2020, a man named Rahul Solanki, 26, a resident of Mustafabad, New Delhi, was admitted to GTB Hospital with a gunshot injury but succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. Subsequently, a case under sections 147/148/149/436/302/120-B/34 of the IPC was registered. The investigation of the case was later transferred to the Crime Branch, following the directions of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

On February 24, 2020, near Rajdhani Public School, Babu Nagar Tiraha, Delhi. The rioters, armed with firearms, iron rods, and stones, assembled unlawfully with the common objective of disrupting communal harmony. They shouted slogans and used abusive language against a rival community, leading to an attack on houses and shops. The victim, Rahul Solanki, was fatally shot during the incident, Yadav said.

The police team collected video footage from CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene, which was then shown to the residents of the area. Additionally, informers were also deployed to gather any potential leads. Finally, the team identified several rioters and arrested eight individuals — Salman, Sonu Saifi, Arif, Anis Qureshi, Sirajuddin, Furkan, Irshad, and Mustqim. However, other individuals involved in the case — Kari Zakir, Suleman aka Salman Siddiqui, Mohd. Abdul Rashid, Asif, and Mohd. Shahrukh, were declared proclaimed offenders, Yadav confirmed.

Continuing their efforts to bring the rioters to justice, the Crime Branch apprehended Mohd. Shahrukh from Shiv Vihar Tiraha, Karawal Nagar, Delhi. Shahrukh, who worked as a carpenter, played an active role in the riots, he added.