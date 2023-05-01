PM’s Mann ki Baat has brought silent revolution, says L-G Saxena

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast, “Mann ki Baat”, has brought a silent revolution in the country.



Saxena, along with several intellectuals, Padma awardees, sanitation workers and anganwadi helpers, listened to a live broadcast of the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat” at the Raj Niwas here on Sunday.

“Mann ki Baat is a unique programme in the world. Through this programme, his (Modi’s) straight talk and visions have left an indelible mark. We heard our prime minister today. Like always, he presented his new ideas and the hopes and ambitions of the society’s last person in front of us,” the L-G said after the broadcast.

He said at a time when people are using new means of communication, the prime minister is interacting with people through radio, which is no ordinary feat.

“This is such a strong endeavour through which the prime minister has connected the hearts of 135 crore citizens and an attempt to infuse enthusiasm in them. This is also paving the way for a public opinion to take the country forward,” Saxena said.

Ranging from social and economical challenges to humanitarian and environmental difficulties, Modi has interacted with people on an array of issues, the L-G noted.

He said the “Mann ki Baat” programme is close to his heart.

“All of you know that I have been connected with Khadi for a long time. In the first episode of Mann ki Baat, he (Modi) had spoken about taking Khadi to every village. He had appealed to people to buy Khadi products to help artisans. All of you would recall that he had said different types of clothes are bought by your families but if you buy one Khadi cloth, thousands of weavers will also be able to celebrate Diwali. Such was the impact of his words that today, Khadi is not only a brand but a new fashion trend,” the L-G said.

Saxena previously served as the chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

“Similarly, he spoke about vocal for local, toys, pottery and a honey mission. Through his words, lakhs of artisans have moved towards self-dependency (aatmanirbharta). I thank him from the bottom of my heart for this silent revolution,” Saxena said.

Referring to Modi as the brand ambassador of national interest initiatives, he said the prime minister’s different style of working has always inspired people.

“Mann ki Baat has proven that the nation comes first for the prime minister. He is motivating people to take the nation ahead,” the L-G said.

In the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat”, Modi said the radio broadcast is an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians and it has ensured that he is never cut-off from

people.

The prime minister said “Mann ki Baat” has given him a solution to connect with people and it is not merely a programme, but a spiritual journey for him.

“Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates India’s positivity and people,” he said.