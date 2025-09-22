PM’s b’day: Govt hosts classical dance evening

New Delhi: Delhi Art and Culture minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday said the city is like a “little India” where every corner reflects culture, religion and heritage and the government is working on reviving monuments and turning them into living stories of Delhi’s identity.

Speaking at Shashvat Nartana-Celebration of Movements, a cultural evening organised by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages and the Department of Archaeology, Mishra said, “With Prime Minister Modi’s vision of “Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi”, we are working to revive our monuments and turn them into living stories of Delhi’s identity.”

“Events like these bring together diverse cultural traditions on one stage, and this is just the beginning we will take such initiatives across multiple locations in the city,” he added.

The event, held at Vasant Udyan against the backdrop of the historic Bara Lao Ka Gumbad, was organised to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to showcase India’s classical dance heritage, according to a statement.

The evening featured all eight classical dance traditions of India-Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Manipuri, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam and Chhau-presented by renowned artists and their groups, it stated.

“Delhi has always been a confluence of cultures. Through initiatives like monument conservation and cultural showcases such as Shashvat Nartana, we aim to preserve our history while inspiring today’s youth to value and carry forward India’s timeless traditions,” Mishra said.

The programme was attended by dignitaries, art patrons and cultural enthusiasts, who gave standing ovations to the performances, it added.