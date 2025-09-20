PM’s 75th b’day: Delhi Assembly opens ‘Know Your PM’ book gallery

New Delhi: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, the Delhi Legislative Assembly turned into a hub of literary celebration as Speaker Vijender Gupta inaugurated the ‘Know Your Prime Minister’ Book Gallery at the Vidhan Sabha Library. The gallery, which brings together works authored by and about the Prime Minister, was launched alongside a special exhibition drawing crowds eager to explore his life and vision for India.

“Under one roof, in one library, this comprehensive Book Gallery showcases the inspiring life and remarkable governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Gupta said during the ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Delhi Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, and several MLAs were also present.

Calling it “a comprehensive initiative,” Gupta highlighted that the collection features landmark titles such as Exam Warriors, Igniting Collective Goodness: Mann Ki Baat @100, Modi @20, The Emergency Diaries, Ambedkar & Modi, 370: Undoing the Unjust, Letters to Mother, Narendra Modi: A Political Biography, The Modi Effect, and Indian Renaissance – The Modi Decade. He urged Delhi residents to contribute books related to Modi, assuring that such additions would be incorporated into the Assembly’s gallery.

“These books have been collected from across the country and will also be made available in multiple languages,” Gupta said, stressing that the initiative is not just about commemoration but also about knowledge-building. He described it as “a long-term investment for future generations” that would help exam aspirants, scholars, and legislators gain deeper insights into India’s growth story and the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

The event also marked the opening of a special exhibition titled “Service is the Resolve, India First the Inspiration – 75 Years, An Experience and An Exhibition.”

The exhibition, based on Modi’s life and governance, has been drawing enthusiastic public participation.

According to Assembly officials, the exhibition will remain open until October 2,

giving citizens the chance to engage with the inspiring journey and leadership of Prime Minister Modi.