PM10, PM2.5 levels declined by 45% since 2014: Minister

New Delhi: In a “big relief” for the residents of the national Capital, the PM10 and PM2.5 levels have declined by an average of 45 per cent in the city in the last nine years, Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday. He also said in view of the upcoming G20 Summit, the environment department has been asked to keep a special watch on the pollution hotspots in the city.



Addressing a press conference here after a meeting with environment department officials, Rai said work on a

“winter action plan” to tackle any rise in air pollution levels has begun.

This year, the winter action plan will focus on stubble and garbage burning, vehicular and dust pollution, monitoring of pollution hotspots, a dialogue with the Centre and neighbouring states, a “green war room” and a green app, among others, Rai said. The level of particulate matter (PM) 10 and 2.5 usually start increasing from the last week of October and attain their peak in November, when the temperature plummets, requiring measures to check the poor quality of air, he added.

“There is news of big relief for Delhi’s people. The PM10 and PM2.5, which are two important parameters of the air quality and determine the level of air pollution in Delhi, have registered a downward trend since 2014 due to the efforts of people and the government,” the minister said. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is determined to bring it further down, he asserted.