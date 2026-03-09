PM unveils, lays foundation for Rs 33,500 crore projects; Focus on improving public transport and urban infra

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth around Rs 33,500 crore in Delhi, emphasising a renewed push to modernise infrastructure and improve quality of life in the national capital. In his address to a huge crowd of people, Modi said that these projects would provide a new momentum to the growth of Delhi.

The Prime Minister inaugurated two new corridors of the Delhi Metro and laid the foundation stone for three additional corridors under Phase V(A), projects worth more than Rs.18,000 crore that are expected to strengthen connectivity across the capital. These include the Majlis Park–Maujpur–Babarpur corridor of approximately 12 km and the Majlis Park–Deepali Chowk corridor of approximately 9 km. With the commencement of these corridors, travel will become easier for lakhs of people across Delhi. In particular, areas in Trans-Yamuna such as Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Karawal Nagar will receive Metro connectivity for the first time.

These projects include the expansion of the metro network and modern accommodation for thousands of government employees, which clearly shows the impact of the ‘Double Engine Government’ on the growth of Delhi over the past year.

Highlighting improvements in transport infrastructure, the Prime Minister said Delhi has witnessed significant growth in public transit facilities. In his speech on infrastructure development, Modi said that Delhi has been witnessing rapid growth in public transport infrastructure. The metro network has been expanded to around 375 km.

Emphasising the importance of connectivity, the Prime Minister also referred to initiatives such as the Namo Bharat Train. In addition to that, Modi said that efforts to improve inter-regional connectivity through initiatives like the Namo Bharat Train demonstrate India’s growing confidence to showcase itself on the world stage. “The more modern, convenient, and better connected Delhi becomes, the more strongly India’s self-confidence will be visible to the world,” Modi remarked.

Speaking about public transport improvements, the Prime Minister said that the Centre has been strengthening the capital’s bus fleet with a focus on clean mobility. He said that more than 4,000 electric buses funded by the Centre are already on the roads and that 1,800 more have been added to the fleet over the past year, including “Devi Buses” to improve connectivity within the city’s neighbourhoods. “While over four thousand electric buses provided by the Centre are already operational, an additional 1,800 new buses have been deployed in the last year alone, including hundreds of ‘Devi Buses’ designed to enhance last-mile connectivity across Delhi’s colonies and neighborhoods,” Modi remarked.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the government’s efforts to address key urban challenges. He said the work done by the Centre to improve the cities across the country has been mission-based, citing the Eastern Peripheral Expressway which has relieved the city of the burden of traffic, and announced the Centre’s mission to rejuvenate the Yamuna River. “A massive initiative for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River has been launched, with work already underway on projects worth crores of rupees to ensure its cleanliness,” Modi highlighted. PM Modi inaugurated housing at Sarojini Nagar, highlighted welfare schemes like PM SVANidhi.