PM to lay foundation stone for new Metro lines on March 8: CM

New Delhi: Delhi’s transport network is poised for a transformative expansion as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two new Metro corridors and lay the foundation stone for three more on March 8, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday. With projects worth over Rs 18,300 crore, the expansion is expected to significantly enhance connectivity across the national capital and the NCR.



Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said, “The Hon’ble Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several important projects in Delhi on Sunday, March 8.” She added that the Majlis Park–Maujpur-Babarpur section of the Pink Line and the Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park section of the Magenta Line will be inaugurated.

Highlighting the significance of the Pink Line expansion, she said, “With the addition of this section, the total length of the Pink Line will increase to approximately 71.56 kilometres, making Delhi home to the country’s first fully operational Ring Metro.” The 12.3-km corridor includes eight elevated stations and key engineering feats such as a new Yamuna bridge and a double-decker viaduct.

On the Magenta Line extension, she noted that the 9.92-km corridor will raise the line’s total length to around 49 kilometres, adding that a section reaches a height of 28.36 metres, “making it one of the highest elevated sections in the Delhi Metro network.”

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for three corridors under Phase-V (A), including the Central Vista corridor and two Golden Line extensions. “These initiatives will help transform the capital into a truly Viksit Delhi,” the Chief Minister said, adding the Tughlakabad–Kalindi Kunj extension will improve airport access and regional connectivity.