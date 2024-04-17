PM openly defending India’s biggest electoral bond scam, says AAP

New Delhi: In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, accused the Prime Minister of standing in favour of what he termed as “independent India’s biggest electoral bond scam.”



During a press conference on Tuesday, Singh alleged that PM Modi is justifying electoral bonds despite the Supreme Court declaring them unconstitutional and illegal.

During a televised interview on Monday, Singh accused the Prime Minister of openly supporting corruption perpetrated by the BJP through electoral bonds. Singh asserted, “PM Modi is openly defending the big scam that took place after independence. PM Modi is defending the bribe taken by the BJP through electoral bonds. The BJP is immersed from head to toe in the mega scam of electoral bonds and the Prime Minister of the country is openly standing in favour of it.”

Singh further criticised the Prime Minister’s silence on critical issues affecting the public, such as black money, inflation, unemployment, and minimum support price (MSP) for agricultural produce. He challenged Modi to address these concerns, stating, “Modi ji did not say anything on the issues related to the public, including black money, inflation, unemployment, MSP and Agniveer, while the people are struggling with these problems.”

The AAP leader highlighted the alleged involvement of BJP in the liquor scam, citing the example of Rs 60 crore received from liquor scam mastermind Sarath Reddy. Singh accused the BJP of taking bribes from companies through electoral bonds and subsequently awarding them lucrative contracts.

Singh questioned the need for further investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), stating, “How much evidence do the ED and the CBI need for investigation? Till now the BJP leaders have not been questioned nor have the companies giving electoral bonds been questioned.”

Singh also criticised the PM’s approach towards law enforcement agencies, alleging bias in their actions. He claimed, “In any case, Modi ji’s ED, CBI arrests only political people, releases non-political people.” The AAP leader concluded by expressing disappointment with PM Modi’s recent interview, stating, “This interview has exposed the face of the Prime Minister and the BJP in front of the country. Modi ji did not give a single answer on the promises he had made to the people of the country.”