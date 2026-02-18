PM Modi’s vision, Rekha Sarkar in action

Antyodaya in Action: Mainstreaming Delhi’s Slums with Dignity and Development

Slum areas usually come into the news only during accidents or elections. Otherwise they remain ignored. Over the past year, this approach has changed with the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government working round-the-clock for slum development.

Slums are now seen as an integral part of the urban framework. Inspired by the Antyodaya vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, work has moved forward in housing, sanitation, affordable food, healthcare and skill development at the same time. This makes it clear that uplifting the poor is not only a social duty but also the foundation of balanced urban growth. By bringing slum communities into the mainstream, the government has strengthened trust and improved living conditions for thousands of families.

Rebuilt with Respect: Safe and Dignified Homes for Every Family

In Bhalaswa and Jahangirpuri, 7,400 EWS flats are being renovated. These flats were earlier in poor condition and are now being upgraded with modern facilities. This gives families safer and more stable housing.

Facilities in these flats include:

* Electricity connection

* Water connection

* PNG connection

* Parking

* Parks

* Schools

* Waste management

* Playgrounds

* Anganwadi centers

* Health facilities

In SavdaGhevra, `27.50 crore has been released to repair 2,416 dilapidated flats. This ensures better living standards and long-term security for residents.

Mega ₹700 Crore budget for Slum’s development

The Rekha government allocated a budget of `700 crore for the overall development of slum areas. This shows that development now means reaching the last person in the queue with basic services. Families who were earlier neglected are now seeing roads, drains, and civic facilities being built in their neighborhoods.

Notably, concrete roads, modern drainage systems, and Basti Vikas Kendras are being constructed at a rapid pace. Projects have already been awarded in 65 Assembly constituencies, and additional works worth `145.37 crore are under approval. This ensures that infrastructure gaps are being closed systematically.

Through these development centers, slum areas are getting a lease of life with new toilet cubicles, sewer connections, roof repairs, and portable toilets in an organized manner. Women, elderly residents, and children benefit the most because they now have safer and cleaner surroundings. This directly improves health and personal safety.

The Rekha Government’s model treats slums as areas of opportunity, not as a problem. Every family living there is seen as a contributor to Delhi’s growth. This shift in thinking is helping integrate these communities into mainstream development.

Key Initiatives in Slum Areas

* Atal Canteens are opening

Affordable and hygienic meals at `5 are helping daily wage workers and low-income families reduce their food expenses and ensure that no one sleeps hungry.

* Ayushman Mandirs are being established

Primary healthcare services are being brought closer to communities, making medical consultation and basic treatment easily accessible for families.

* Sewer lines are being laid

Proper sewer connections are reducing open drains and improving sanitation, which directly lowers the risk of disease.

* Waste management and cleanliness are being ensured

Regular garbage collection and better waste systems are creating cleaner surroundings and healthier living conditions.

* Permanent drains are being built

Strong drainage infrastructure is preventing waterlogging during rains and protecting homes and streets from damage.

Each of these measures improves daily living conditions. Residents get better hygiene, safer streets, and improved access to basic services.

No One Left in the Cold

During winter, shelters with 2,500 additional beds have been built. These night shelters provide food, bedding, and medical care so that no one has to sleep in the open. This ensured protection and dignity during extreme weather.

In Ashok Vihar, at Swabhiman Apartments, 1,675 families have received permanent homes. This shows that when planning and execution work together, change becomes visible on the ground.

Where Cleanliness Builds Community Strength

574 slum clusters have been connected to sewer lines across Delhi. In 65 clusters, single-point sewage systems have been introduced. Where regular sewer systems are not possible, alternative technology is being used. There is also a target to connect 1,799 unauthorized colonies to the sewer network by 2028.

These steps reduce open drains and stagnant wastewater. As a result, the risk of disease comes down, and public health improves.

Atal Canteens: Nutritious Meals Made Affordable

People living in slums and JJ clusters are the working backbone of Delhi. Ensuring access to affordable food is a key responsibility of the government. Under the Atal Canteen initiative, residents can get lunch for `5 and dinner for `5.

Delhi is opening 100 Atal Canteens in phases. This reduces the financial burden on low-income families and ensures that more people have access to hygienic and nutritious meals every day.







