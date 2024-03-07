PM Modi unveils second phase of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the second phase of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, covering a 17-kilometer segment from Duhai depot to Modinagar, under the Namo Bharat initiatives. This extension now connects Namo Bharat from Delhi to Modinagar North.

Last year, the 17 km stretch from Sahibabad to Duhai depot, near the Delhi border, was opened to the public as part of the Namo Bharat project. Officials say that on Wednesday PM Modi will participate in the inauguration ceremony via video link.

The event was held at the Muradnagar Rapid Rail section. With the launch of the second phase of Namo Bharat, residents of Modinagar and nearby areas stand to benefit significantly. Currently, without traffic or moderate traffic, the journey takes approximately 45 minutes by car. Now, the distance of about 34 kilometers from Sahibabad to Modinagar North will be covered in just thirty minutes.

As per a senior official from National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), this development will simplify travel for Modinagar residents commuting to Ghaziabad and Delhi. “There will be a total of eight stations on the 34 kilometer long stretch. We are putting the finishing touches on public amenities at the station. Entry and exit roads have been prepared wherever required. Signages are installed so that passengers do not face any issues. Our team is working day and night to complete the work,” the senior official said.

On October 20, 2023, PM Modi inaugurated the operation of the first Namo Bharat train on the priority section from Sahibabad. In the second phase, it was to be operated on a 25 km long section from Duhai to Meerut South Station. However, as Meerut South station is not yet ready for operation, the train is currently running until Modinagar North station.

During the inauguration of Modinagar RRTS, the PM also gave the green signal to the Agra Metro project. Furthermore, several other projects in the country received virtual approval, including Kolkata East-West Metro Tunnel, Pune Metro, and Hoogly-built Kochi Metro.