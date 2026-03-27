PM Modi to unveil Noida Airport tomorrow; will ease load on IGIA

Greater noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Noida International Airport on March 28, marking a significant milestone in India’s aviation expansion.



The Prime Minister will tour the airport terminal before formally inaugurating the

facility at noon and addressing a gathering.

Located in Jewar in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Noida International Airport is expected to complement Indira Gandhi International Airport and ease passenger traffic. Together, the two airports are set to position the Delhi-NCR region as a major aviation hub.

Developed at an estimated cost of Rs 11,200 crore under a public-private partnership model, Phase I of the project will have an initial capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually, scalable up to 70 million passengers upon full completion. The airport features a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with advanced navigation systems and all-weather operational capabilities.

A key highlight of the project is its integrated cargo ecosystem, including a multi-level cargo hub with an initial capacity of over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually. The airport will also house a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility.

Strategically located near the Yamuna Expressway, the airport is designed as a multimodal transport hub with seamless connectivity through rail, metro and regional transit systems. Officials said the airport has been designed with a focus on sustainability, incorporating energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices.

They added that the project is expected to boost regional connectivity, strengthen trade and logistics, generate employment opportunities, and enhance India’s position in global aviation.