PM Modi synonym of justice while Congress injustice: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress’ decision to take out ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’, accusing the party of failing to bring justice to the 1984-Sikh riots victims for several years and standing with the “tukde-tukde” gang.

“PM Modi is synonymous with justice. Under his leadership, more than 13.5 crore people of the country have been brought out of the poverty line in just 5 years. He has helped 4 crore poor people with permanent housing, 12 crore toilets, tap water to 13 crore houses, 10 crore LPG cylinders, electricity till the last village, health insurance of Rs 5 lakh annually to 60 crore needy, free food grains to 80 crore people and more than 220 crore free Corona vaccine.,” Thakur said.

“How can those who could not provide justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which took place during their regime, for several years, do justice to anyone,” Thakur, a senior BJP leader, told reporters when asked for comment on the Congress’ yatra.

“How will those who induct members of the tukde-tukde gang and create division on the lines of caste and region will provide justice,” the minister said.

“It was the Modi government which set up an SIT probe to provide justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims,” he added.

The term ‘tukde-tukde’ gang came into being after the 2016 Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) turmoil, and is being used by the BJP since to accuse certain elements as “anti-national.”