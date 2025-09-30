PM Modi opens BJP’s new Delhi headquarters

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Delhi BJP’s long-awaited permanent office on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, marking what party workers described as a “Diwali before time.” The event, held during Navratri, turned into an emotional and historic moment for thousands of BJP leaders and workers who had waited decades for a dedicated party headquarters in the capital.

The new building, whose foundation stone was laid by BJP national president JP Nadda in June 2023, was formally opened by Modi at a grand ceremony attended by top national and Delhi leaders. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and his wife performed a havan earlier in the day in the presence of national general secretary (organization) BL Santosh and other senior leaders. Sachdeva said the new headquarters was “a proud moment for every karyakarta.”

Addressing the gathering, Modi said the office should reflect the party’s core values.

“For us, any BJP office is no less sacred than a temple,” he remarked. He urged party leaders to treat the office as a bridge to people’s aspirations, adding, “The more empathy and service-mindedness we have in the decisions made from this office, the more beneficial they will be for the people of Delhi.”

The Prime Minister recalled BJP’s journey from its Jan Sangh roots to the present. “Delhi’s relationship with the party is not just geographical, it is emotional, grounded in values, service, and shared struggles,” he said.

Modi also underlined Delhi’s cultural diversity, urging workers to celebrate all Indian festivals in the city so that “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat is not just a slogan -

it’s a lived reality.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who joined the havan ceremony earlier in the day, congratulated workers and called the office a symbol of pride. “I congratulate all the party workers. It is a historic moment to see the world’s biggest party’s headquarter built in the Capital. This will also motivate the thousands of party workers,” she said.

Gupta, speaking to reporters, said she considered herself fortunate to witness the inauguration. “It will be inaugurated by PM Modi. I consider myself very fortunate, as I am also a party worker of the BJP,” she added.

The event drew nearly 20,000 workers and over 250 senior leaders, many of whom grew emotional recalling the party’s decades-long struggle without a permanent base in Delhi.