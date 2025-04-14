PM Modi lauds 3-day ‘Samrat Vikramaditya’ theatrical performance at the Red Fort

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his heartfelt appreciation for the ongoing three-day cultural spectacle, Samrat Vikramaditya Mahanaatya Mahamanchan, being held at the Madhavdas Park in Delhi’s historic Red Fort complex.

The event, centered on the legacy of the legendary ruler from Ujjain, also features exhibitions showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage. Acknowledging the Prime Minister’s commendation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed gratitude, stating that the PM’s blessings for the artists and organisers were invaluable, reinforcing the state’s commitment to reviving Indian cultural values under his visionary leadership. In his message, PM Modi praised the initiative, calling it a remarkable effort to celebrate the grandeur and values of Samrat Vikramaditya’s era. He noted that the emperor’s reign symbolised good governance, cultural renaissance, and public welfare.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that such initiatives inspire the youth to reconnect with India’s glorious past and instill in them a deep sense of duty and confidence.

CM Yadav and his Deputies Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla inaugurated the day two theatrical exavanga on Sunday here. On this occasion, CM Yadav emphasised that Madhya Pradesh is progressing towards development while preserving and promoting its cultural roots.

Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda attended the event. Welcoming Nadda as the chief guest at the grand theatrical, CM Yadav appreciated his presence at the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the final day of the event, CM Yadav said.