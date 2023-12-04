‘PM Modi is afraid of CM Kejriwal’s work’

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) ongoing ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ signature campaign has entered its third day with AAP leaders, including Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai and various MLAs, engaged in door-to-door campaigns across constituencies.



Following the campaign, Gopal Rai, AAP Delhi State Convenor, accused the BJP of resorting to fabricated cases, stating, ‘PM Modi wants to imprison Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP is making every possible effort to break the AAP, and they are willing to go to any extent for that.’ Rai highlighted the consecutive defeats faced by the BJP in Delhi, first in the Assembly elections and later losing control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). He claimed that the BJP’s response to these losses is an alleged plot to arrest Kejriwal in an attempt to destabilise the government.

Rai stated, ‘The BJP in Delhi is in panic due to consecutive defeats. The people of Delhi, prioritising the work of CM Kejriwal, uprooted the BJP from Delhi. The BJP is now convinced that they cannot win elections in Delhi; hence, they are conspiring to overthrow the government by arresting Delhi’s CM, Arvind Kejriwal.’

To gauge public sentiment, AAP leaders and workers are conducting door-to-door campaigns, asking people whether Kejriwal should resign if arrested by the BJP. Rai emphasised that all MPs, MLAs, councillors, officials, and party workers have appealed to Kejriwal not to resign, and the response from the public is consistent in supporting Kejriwal’s governance, even if from jail.

Durgesh Pathak, an AAP MLA, conducted a campaign in Rajinder Nagar, asserting that ‘PM Modi is afraid of Delhi CM Kejriwal’s work and his popularity.’ Pathak accused the BJP of attempting to finish AAP by arresting Kejriwal.