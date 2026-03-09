PM Modi inaugurates housing, office projs under major GPRA redevelopment in Delhi

New Delhi: In a major push to modernise government housing and office infrastructure in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several projects under the ambitious redevelopment of seven General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies in New Delhi. The initiative, being implemented by NBCC (India) Limited under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is expected to create more than 21,000 modern residential units along with large-scale office infrastructure while generating significant employment and boosting urban redevelopment in the capital.

The Prime Minister inaugurated more than 2,700 newly constructed government flats and key office infrastructure while also laying the foundation stone for over 6,600 additional GPRA flats and eight towers of the upcoming Bharat Business Park in Sarojini Nagar.

Earlier in the day, Modi visited the GPRA redevelopment site in Sarojini Nagar along with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar and Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Srinivas Katikithala. At the site, women officers from NBCC briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of the project. He also interacted with women workers involved in construction and handed over allotment keys to a few women beneficiaries on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The formal inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony was later conducted virtually from Burari in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu.

The redevelopment programme approved in 2016 aims to build over 21,000 modern housing units across seven colonies. Implemented through a self-financing model, it has generated 3.55 crore man-days of employment and will create modern commercial and residential infrastructure.