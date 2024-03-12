PM Modi inaugurates Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway

Gurugram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated 19-km long Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway, which will improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48 and will also boost economic activities in the National Capital Region.



The total length of Dwarka Expressway is 29 kilometre, out of which 18.9 km falls in Haryana, while the remaining 10.1 km is in Delhi.

On March 9, 2019, the then Union ministers, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley and Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation stone for Dwarka Expressway.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Haryana section of the expressway, Modi said this will change the travel experience between Delhi and Haryana forever and will shift gear not just in vehicles but also in the lives of the people of the region.

“The inauguration of the Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway and the launch of 112 National Highway projects mark a milestone in the country’s infrastructure development. “Dwarka Expressway will boost economic activities in the National Capital Region,” he said.

The prime minister mentioned many long-pending projects that were completed by the present government such as Eastern Peripheral Expressway (announced in 2008 completed in 2018). Dwarka Expressway too was stuck for the last 20 years. “Today, whatever work our government lays the foundation stone for, it works equally hard to complete it on time. And then we do not see whether there are elections or not,” he said. Modi added that projects like laying down of lakhs of kilometres of optic fibers in villages, airports in small cities, rural roads, were completed irrespective of the election time. The prime minister also held a road show here.

“Construction of expressways opens a lot of opportunities for rural India and Dwarka Expressway is itself a big example (of it),” he said. The prime minister said his government has successfully completed big infrastructure projects on time.

“My government has completed big infrastructure projects, including Dwarka Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi Meerut Expressway on time.