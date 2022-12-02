'PM Modi has fulfilled dream of slum dwellers'

New Delhi: Several senior BJP leaders visited EWS flats in Kalkaji that have been allotted to the slum dwellers of Bhoomiheen Camp on Thursday. With civic polls on December 4, the senior leaders of BJP were present amongst several jhuggi dwellers who have been allotted houses under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan' scheme.



As per party leaders, 10,000 slum dwellers from different parts and clusters of Delhi visited the EWS flats. The 3,024 flats of the complex had been allocated to the slum dwellers of the Bhoomiheen Camp. BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda said that on one hand there is the Central government which is constantly engaged in fulfilling whatever promises it has made and on the other hand there is Kejriwal's government in Delhi which has been doing the politics of spreading confusion and making false promises for the last eight years. It has done no work on reducing pollution, providing clean water for people and cleaning the Yamuna during the visit to the flats.

BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar said, "In its 'Sankalp Patra' the party has promised to give five lakh more houses and BJP's fourth time in MCD will bring a gift of seven lakh houses for the slum dwellers. Soon slum dwellers will have a pucca house of their own. There was a time when the rich used to live in big buildings, but today in the Modi government even the poor can not only dream of big buildings, but their dreams are also being fulfilled".

Deodhar further said that in the municipal elections, the people of Delhi will wipe out the Aam Aadmi Party from Delhi.

State BJP president Adesh Gupta while speaking during the event said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the dream of slum dwellers. While Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have made promises to the slum dwellers for years, but till date have only misled them."

He further added that 17,000 flats are ready for slum dwellers and will be handed over to them soon.

Former state president Vijender Gupta said that the biggest problem with the slum dwellers of Delhi is that if it is hot then there is trouble, if it rains then there is trouble, if it is cold then there is

trouble and keeping all these problems in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a gift to the slum dwellers.

Several residents of unauthorised colonies and JJ cluster visited premise and looked around the flats.