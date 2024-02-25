PM Modi asks youngsters to vote for country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast will not be aired for the next three months in line with political ethics in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In the 110th episode of the programme, he asked first-time voters to poll in record numbers in the elections and said their maiden vote should be cast for the country.

With the general elections expected in April-May, he said there is a possibility that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be enforced in March like it was done in 2019, a reference to the expected announcement of the election schedule sometime next month.

The MCC guidelines of the Election Commission asks governments to not use official events or public-funded platforms for something that may be seen to give the ruling party publicity or political advantage.

The prime minister said it is a big success of the programme that it has been kept away even from the shadow of the government during its 110 episodes and asserted that the broadcast has been dedicated to the country’s collective strength and achievements.

‘It is a programme of the people, for the people and by the people,’ Modi said.

‘However, following political ethics the ‘Mann ki Baat’ will not be broadcast for the next three months during this period of the Lok Sabha elections,’ he said.

“When we meet the next time, it will be the 111th episode of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” Modi added, noting the auspiciousness associated with the number. What can be better than this, he said.

The prime minister has frequently expressed confidence of retaining power in the elections.

The programme was deferred before the 2019 general elections as well.

Modi also appealed to first-time voters to cast their votes in record numbers, asserting that the 18th Lok Sabha will be a symbol of their aspirations.

Citizens are eligible to vote after turning 18. The youth should not only be a part of political activities but also remain aware of debates and discussions during the period, Modi said.