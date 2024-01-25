PM Modi advises Union Ministers to defer their

Two days after the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday advised his Cabinet colleagues to refrain from visiting the temple town in Uttar Pradesh for now.

The Prime Minister suggested that due to the huge rush of devotees and to prevent inconvenience to the general public caused by VIPs with protocols and security details, Union ministers should plan their visits to Ayodhya in March which would result in a more organised experience for everyone involved, government sources said. The temple continued to witness massive footfalls of devotees on Wednesday also. With Agency Inputs