PM likely to lay foundation for new DU college on Jan 3

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation for two new Delhi University campuses in east and west Delhi, along with a college named after Veer Savarkar on January 3, university sources said.

Approved by DU’s executive council in 2021, the Savarkar College in Najafgarh will be built at a tentative cost of Rs 140 crore.

The university has extended an invitation to the prime minister, and is awaiting a confirmation from the prime minister’s office (PMO), the sources said.

The proposed east campus in Surajmal Vihar will cost Rs 373 crore, while the west campus in Dwarka is estimated at Rs 107 crore. In 2021, Delhi University’s executive council approved a proposal to name a college after Sushma Swaraj. Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh will select names from a pool, including Swami Vivekananda, Sardar Patel, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Land has been allocated in Najafgarh and Fatehpur Beri for the colleges.