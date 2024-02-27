PM launches ground-breaking Rs 41,000 crore Railway overhaul, inaugurates 2,000 projects

Marking a significant leap towards transforming the railway sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, laid foundation stones, and dedicated over 2,000 railway infrastructure projects on Monday. The projects, valued at a staggering Rs 41,000 crore, were unveiled through a virtual ceremony, connecting lakhs of individuals across 500 railway stations and 1,500 venues.



Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi described the mega initiative as a symbol of the new work culture, emphasizing the unprecedented speed and scale at which the country is progressing.

Among the key announcements were the foundation stone laying for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’- costing over Rs 19,000 crore. He further described it as symbols of both development (Vikas) and heritage (Virasat).

As special attention was given to the youth, PM Modi congratulated India’s young population for their role in bringing the dreams of railways in Viksit Bharat to reality through various competitions. He declared that the youth have the maximum right to shape the future of Viksit Bharat, assuring them that their dreams and hard work, combined with the government’s resolve, guarantee the success of the transformative projects.

Reflecting on the progress made in the railway sector over the last decade, the incumbent government at the centre, cited the introduction of modern facilities comparable to airports for the benefit of the poor and the middle class. PM further emphasised that the railway is becoming a crucial element in the ease of travel for citizens. Highlighting the unique designs of upcoming stations, PM Modi also shared examples like Baleshwar station in Odisha inspired by Puri’s Jagannath Temple, Sikkim’s Rangpur reflecting local architecture, and stations in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat influenced by regional elements. The Prime Minister attributed the success of these ambitious projects to the absence of scams, leading to savings invested in doubling the speed of laying new rail lines. He also credited the money saved for expanding rail networks to new areas, working on the dedicated freight corridor, and ensuring every paisa of taxpayers’ money is utilised for the welfare of commuters.

In his closing remarks, he stressed that Indian Railways is a passenger facility and the biggest carrier of India’s agricultural and industrial progress. He underscored that the massive investment in infrastructure is a guarantee of creating thousands of jobs and contributing to the country’s economic growth.



