Pledges of financial aid ‘mere poll promises’; Delhi women say voted for edu, safety

NEW DELHI: Labelling the announcements for financial assistance by political parties as “mere poll promises”, a section of women in Delhi said they voted for better education and safety.

A woman voter in Dilshad Garden said announcing a financial aid was just a poll promise.

“We don’t need this … We want those that would improve a common person’s life. I have been working as a government schoolteacher on a contract for eight years. I want the government to make my job permanent,” she said.

The BJP, AAP and the Congress have each promised financial assistance for women -- a demographic that constitutes 46.2 per cent of Delhi’s electorate. The national capital has 72.36 lakh women voters.

The saffron party has proposed a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 for all women while the ruling AAP, under the Mahila Samman Yojana, has pledged Rs 2,100 per month. The Congress has promised Rs 2,500 per month to every woman under the Pyari Didi Yojana, similar to initiatives implemented in other states governed by it.

Gole Market resident Madhu said, “Everyone is trying to buy votes. After one party announced a monthly allowance for women, all other parties did the same. Why didn’t they do it earlier?”

“I voted for development and better opportunities for the future generation, not fake allowances,” she added.

Priya Sharma -- a 35-year-old voter in Southeast Delhi -- said that, as a woman, she was looking for a government that truly understood and addressed her needs.

Okhla resident Ayesha Khan (27) called the election a chance to choose a government that would support women’s rights, education, health care, and safety.

“We are seeking a government that will prioritise our safety, health and empowerment. This election is our chance to have a say in shaping a better future for women,” she said.

Emphasising that the parties knew women’s voices mattered, she said she expected a government that didn’t just use women for elections with promises of monthly allowances or free bus rides.

Women voters in Delhi’s northeast and east said the pre-election promises of monthly allowances were not a matter of concern for them.

Shazia, a homemaker in Babarpur, said employment was a major issue.

“The election is one of hope. Apart from getting free electricity and water supply, we also want jobs for everyone. Everything is becoming expensive. We hope the party that forms the government will look into this issue,” she said.

Mustafabad resident Gulshan said she wanted the government to fulfil women’s basic needs as well as ensuring their security.