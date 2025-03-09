Pleasant morning in Delhi, minimum temperature 13.5 deg C

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a sunny morning on Sunday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 13.5 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity stood at 91 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather department has forecast a mainly clear sky for the day while becoming cloudy by evening, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius.

The air quality remained in the moderate category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 187 at 9 am.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.