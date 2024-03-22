Plea in Delhi HC against govt policy to utilise consolidated fund to pay salaries of Imams, Muezzins

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has taken cognizance of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the Delhi government’s allocation of the consolidated fund for the payment of salaries and honorarium to Imams and Muezzins associated with the Delhi Waqf Board and Non-Waqf Board.



Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, presiding over a division bench, have issued notices to the Delhi Government, its Finance and Planning departments, and the Delhi Waqf Board. The PIL, brought forward by Rukmani Singh, a lawyer and social activist, calls for restraining the government and the Waqf Board from using state funds for compensating Imams and Muezzins.

Singh’s plea highlights concerns regarding the government’s preference for one religious community over others, asserting that such practices undermine the secular fabric of the state and violate constitutional provisions including Articles 14, 15(1), and 27, as well as sections 266 and 282.

The petition draws parallels with a previous Supreme Court ruling in the case of All India Imam Organisation v. Union of India, emphasizing the responsibility of Waqf Boards to generate resources for compensating Imams. According to Singh, the government’s actions run counter to the principles laid down by the apex court.

“In view of the foregoing, it is apparent that the act of the Respondent No.1 state is very well against the Constitutional canons as well as the judgment passed by the Supreme Court. It is submitted that payment cannot be made to one particular sect of the religion from the consolidated fund of the State,” the plea states.