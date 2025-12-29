Plastic shed collapse at north Delhi restaurant claims teen’s life: Cops

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy died after falling through a plastic rooftop shed at a restaurant in Gujranwala Town in north Delhi on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at the Model Town police station at around 5:51 pm on December 28, reporting that a teenager had fallen at Invitation Restaurant in the area.

By the time police reached the spot, the injured boy had already been taken to Pentamed Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was identified as Kabin Kumar, son of Rahul Kumar and a resident of Gujranwala Town-II.

According to preliminary enquiries, Kabin had gone to the restaurant with three friends — Aryamen, Kabir and Yash Tyagi — all Class 11 students of Prudence School in Ashok Vihar.

The group reportedly accessed the rooftop area using a staircase inside the restaurant premises. Investigators said Kabin climbed onto a plastic shed installed between adjoining shops on the rooftop.

The shed failed to support his weight and collapsed, causing him to fall to the ground below.

His friends and others present at the spot rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment, but doctors declared him dead due to critical injuries sustained in the fall.

Police have recorded statements of eyewitnesses and the victim’s friends as part of the investigation. Officers are also examining whether the rooftop area and the plastic shed met safety norms, and whether any negligence was involved.

The sequence of events is being verified through enquiries and scrutiny of available CCTV footage from the area.

Further legal action is being taken in accordance with the law, police said, adding that the body will be handed over to the family after completion of necessary formalities.