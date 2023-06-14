Plans afoot to make Delhi govt schools more disabled-friendly

Making washrooms accessible, constructing tactile paths, ramps and installing signage boards with Braille are some of the features that will be incorporated in government school buildings to make them more friendly for children with special needs.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to start work on this project.

Some of the schools in which the work will be started include RSKV Patparganj, SKV Ghazipur, Government Girls Senior Secondary School No 3 Badarpur in east and southeast districts.

The department has floated tenders for these works and the duration given for completion of work ranges from one to three months, according to official documents.

At the school in Badarpur for which the tender has been floated for Rs 81.01 lakh, the department plans to have tactile tile paths in outdoor and indoor ramps, corridors on all floors, ramps with proper slope in all blocks with double handrail, accessible parking and reception, accessible toilet for Children

With Special Needs (CWSN), staircase with colour contrast strips and double height

handrails, accessible drinking water facility and signage boards with Braille, showed documents.

Similar works will be carried out in other schools in east, southeast and south districts, according to documents.

The department has also floated tenders for whitewashing works and other repair works for some government schools.

Earlier this week, while inaugurating the school building of a government school in Uttam Nagar, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had stressed that the government schools being built in Delhi have excellent facilities. Parents across Delhi have taken their children out of private schools and admitted them to government schools, he said.

“Very few schools in Delhi are left to be modernised,” Kejriwal said.