Pivotal gang member arrested by Special Cell

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a pivotal figure in the notorious Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang for facilitating logistics and funding for the shooters involved in two recent firing incidents in Delhi.

The accused has been identified as Shivam alias Bhola (23) resident of Rohtak. According to the police, the incidents, which occurred on November 6, included a gunfire attack outside a departmental store in Paschim Vihar and another at a car showroom in Chhawla. Both attacks were linked to the Kapil Sangwan gang, prompting a Special Cell investigation. Bhola was arrested in Najafgarh, Delhi, after extensive surveillance. During questioning, he confessed to assisting the shooters by providing financial aid and helping them escape. Bhol revealed insights into the gang’s structure, including its protection of higher-ranking members, like the elusive

Kapil Sangwan.