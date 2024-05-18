Pit bull attack leaves 8-yr-old boy severely injured in Noida

NOIDA: An 8-year old boy has suffered severe injuries on face after a pit bull dog attacked him in Noida, said cops on Friday.

While the child has been admitted to the hospital for treatment, the victim’s mother has lodged an FIR against the dog owner at a nearby police station and he has been arrested.

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of May 14, around 7 pm. The boy, Shivam Kumar, a resident of Sector 115, Noida, had gone to his aunt’s house who lives in a rented house in Sorkha village.

The landlord of her house, Moolchand’s son Abhishek has raised a Pit bull dog.

The dog attacked and bit Shivam, giving him multiple injuries, the victim’s mother told police.

The woman has admitted her son to the hospital for treatment.