Pink Saheli Card aims to dilute free travel, says Devender Yadav

NEW DELHI: In a statement, Devender Yadav, president of the Delhi Congress, on Friday accused the BJP government in Delhi of attempting to water down women’s free mobility in DTC and cluster buses with the Pink Saheli Card.

In reaction to reports about the card-based system, Yadav stated that it would effectively deny free travel to nearly half of the women of the Capital on buses. Yadav also wondered if almost half of Delhi’s population would be able to get hold of the Pink Saheli Card by January 1, 2026, saying it might turn out to be a case of similar empty promises of an honorarium of Rs 2,500 every month, which was announced but nothing happened despite allocation in budgets.

Yadav was alarmed by the role given to private companies like Airtel and Muffin Bank in the operation of Pink Saheli Cards, like in the metropolitan smart cards. Yadav accused the involvement of more private banks in government-run social security schemes of using public funds in an inappropriate manner, thus pointing towards the privatisation of essential public services.