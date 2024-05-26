Pink booths boost female voter turnout in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The State Election Commission (SEC) of Delhi introduced an initiative called “pink booths” to encourage female voters during the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.



These booths, exclusively staffed by women, featured selfie points designed to engage and attract young women voters.





A senior election official, who chose to remain anonymous, highlighted the unique aspects of these booths. “We have deployed only women staff in the polling stations dedicated to female voters,” he said.

One such voter, 70-year-old Jaya Devi, expressed her satisfaction with the pink booths. She cast her vote at Victoria Girls’ Senior Secondary School, one of the 71 pink booths across the city. “I am very happy to cast my vote today. These pink booths help us and encourage us to step out to vote as we don’t have to stand in queues. There are dedicated selfie points, coolers, and drinking water facilities,” she said.

The pink booth was bustling with activity at Navyug School, Vinay Marg, New Delhi. The booth was adorned with paintings that encouraged female participation in the elections. Yogita, a 30-year-old voter, appreciated the safety and comfort of the pink booths. “You don’t have to stand in queues for hours with men. Here you are in your comfort zone and can cast your vote anytime. There is no rush,” she said.

Garima, a resident of Satya Marg, Chanakyapuri, raised concerns about local infrastructure issues, such as poor drainage, hoping her vote would lead to improvements.