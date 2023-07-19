Pilot, husband thrashed for torturing minor domestic help

In a shocking incident that unfolded on Wednesday, a woman pilot and her husband were violently attacked by a group of enraged local residents in Dwarka for allegedly torturing and assaulting their 10-year-old domestic help.

The couple, identified as Kaushik Bagchi (36) and his wife Poornima Bagchi (33), have been accused of torturing and assaulting their 10-year-old domestic help. The accused, both employed in the aviation industry, have been detained by the police, who have registered a case against them.

The distressing episode began when the police received a distress call at approximately 9 a.m., reporting the mistreatment of a child by her employers. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the young girl had been employed as a domestic help at the couple’s residence for the past two months. Shockingly, she had allegedly endured months of harassment and physical abuse at their hands.

M. Harsha Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka, stated, “The minor’s relative, who also works as a domestic help nearby, noticed the couple’s violent behaviour towards the child and alerted the authorities.” The immediate response from the minor’s family and local residents was swift and furious.

Outraged by the reports of the abuse, a gathering of locals congregated outside the couple’s residence and initiated a protest. As the accused couple emerged from their home, the simmering anger transformed into a violent confrontation.

A video circulating on social media captured the chaotic scene, depicting a group of women relentlessly slapping and physically assaulting the pilot and her husband. The distressed minor was also present, bearing visible injuries on her face, eyes, hands, and other parts of her body.

Law enforcement officials swiftly intervened, apprehending the accused couple and initiating arrest proceedings. The minor has been rescued from the tormenting environment and has been sent back to her parents’ home. She has also undergone a medical examination to document the extent of her injuries.

“The accused have been detained, and we are in the process of carrying out arrest proceedings. The minor has provided her statement to a counsellor, and we are diligently investigating all the allegations,” assured DCP Harsha Vardhan.

Meanwhile, IndiGo said it has derostered an employee from duties and the matter is being investigated.