PIL in Delhi HC seeks reservation for women in DUSU polls

New Delhi: A PIL has been filed in Delhi High Court, seeking reservation for women in the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union elections.



The petition is likely to be heard on Wednesday by a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

Petitioner Shabana Hussain, represented by advocate Ashu Bidhuri, said the students' union polls were heavily influenced by money and muscle, resulting in minimal participation of women.

In light of these concerns, Hussain said she approached the high court, seeking a mandate to ensure women's representation through reservation in the students' union elections, scheduled for September 27.

The nomination process is scheduled to begin from September 17.