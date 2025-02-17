Physiotherapist arrested for Rs 30K Paytm fraud in GK-2

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old physiotherapist was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly cheating a shopkeeper in GK-2 by making a fraudulent Paytm payment for clothing worth Rs 30,000.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the C.R. Park Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Mirza Sheraz Aki Baig (36), a resident of Neb Sarai, Delhi.

According to the police, the accused was apprehended by a team from C.R. Park Police Station after an extensive investigation involving CCTV footage analysis and technical surveillance.

The case came to light when the complainant, a clothing shop owner in M-Block Main Market, Greater Kailash-2, reported that a customer had purchased four T-shirts, two lowers, and a sneaker care pack on February 3.

The accused pretended to make an online payment via Paytm and displayed a fake payment confirmation before leaving the shop.

However, the shopkeeper later realized that no transaction had been received and filed an e-FIR on February 14, 2025, under Section 305 of the BNS at C.R. Park Police Station.

A special team, including ASI Dharamveer and HC Pankaj, led by SHO C.R. Park W/Inspr Vandana Rao, and under the guidance of ACP C.R. Park, was formed to track the culprit.

Investigators gathered crucial evidence from CCTV footage and identified the accused. The police also scrutinized criminal records and conducted technical surveillance, ultimately tracing Baig’s location. He was arrested and confessed to the crime. The stolen items were recovered from him.

Mirza Sheraz Aki Baig is a physiotherapist who provides home visits. Police records revealed that he had been involved in two prior criminal cases in Mehrauli of Cheating and Theft

The police recovered the stolen items, including the four T-shirts, two lowers, and a sneaker care pack.

The Delhi Police team’s diligent efforts in apprehending the accused have been recognised. Led by SHO C.R. Park W/Inspr Vandana Rao and ACP C.R. Park, their meticulous investigation ensured the culprit’s arrest and recovery of stolen goods.

Officials involved are being suitably rewarded for their dedication to justice and law enforcement.